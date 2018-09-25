Authorities Identify Sioux Falls Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have released the man for a Sioux Falls man that died from his injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday.

Police say 51-year-old Jody Dale Little and a 48-year-old woman were riding their motorcycles on 60th Street North at 1 a.m. Monday. When they neared Kiwanis Avenue, police say they noticed a deer was crossing the road way.

Police say they both attempted to slow down to stop when the Little’s handle bars struck the woman’s handle bars, causing him to lose control. Police say Little was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say Little later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The woman did not receive any injuries.