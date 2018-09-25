Cleanup efforts underway following Iowa train derailment

Sioux County Sheriff

ALTON, Iowa (AP) – Cleanup efforts are continuing after a bridge collapse in northwest Iowa caused a train to derail into the flooded Floyd River.

The Sioux City Journal reports that a containment boom was deployed Sunday downstream of the derailment to reduce any potential pollution. The collapsing bridge sent about 20 freight cars careening into the river earlier that day. Officials say no injuries were reported in the accident.

Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs says sand and soybean oil were released into the river. He says no hazardous chemicals were released.

Union Pacific Environmental Management Group specialists, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are working together to clean up the spill.

Alton Fire Chief Quinton Van Es says cleanup efforts will continue until at least Wednesday.