Disney World Launches New Pricing System for Tickets

Walt Disney World is launching a new date-based pricing system for its theme park tickets.

Beginning October 16th, tickets will be priced by day of visit. A one-day, one-park ticket will cost anywhere from $109 to $129. The new purchasing platform will feature an interactive online calendar, which displays different prices based on the dates guests choose to visit. The calendar will also show guests the lowest-priced days within a month.

Disney explained in a blog post that the changes will allow the company to “better distribute attendance throughout the year.”