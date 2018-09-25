Girlfriend says she was pressured to produce baby in Savanna Greywind case

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A North Dakota woman convicted of killing her pregnant neighbor by cutting the baby from her womb says her then-boyfriend told her that she “needed to produce a baby.”

Brooke Crews testified Tuesday that she lied to William Hoehn, telling him she was pregnant, in order to prolong the relationship.

Crews says Hoehn didn’t believe her and made comments about 22-year-old Savanna Greywind being pregnant that she understood to mean he wanted their neighbor’s baby. Crews says nevertheless that Hoehn’s appeared surprised when he came home to discover she had sliced the child from Greywind’s womb.

Hoehn is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Greywind. He has admitted to covering up the crime and pleaded guilty to kidnapping, but says he didn’t know Crews’ planned to kill Greywind and take the baby.