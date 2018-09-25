Hearing on Kavanaugh allegations puts #MeToo to the test

Courtesy: NBC News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – No matter what ultimately happens to Brett Kavanaugh and the women who accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct, the Senate hearing on the allegations will offer a test of the #MeToo movement.

The movement began only a year ago. Since then, it has brought many commanding abusers to their knees. But it has also been about believing survivors. And the treatment of Kavanaugh’s accusers has prompted questions about whether that part of the mission remains largely unfulfilled.

Some advocates say the handling of the complaints – especially lawmakers’ unwillingness to authorize a deeper investigation into Kavanaugh’s conduct – shows how far the movement still has to go. Others insist it’s not the movement that has failed, but a largely white, male Congress that refuses to change.