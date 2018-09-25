Judge Blocks Wyoming, Idaho Grizzly Hunts

BILLINGS, Mont. – Wyoming officials say they’re disappointed grizzly bears are again getting federal protections instead of being hunted in the state.

A judge in Montana on Monday blocked hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho and put Yellowstone-area grizzlies back on the threatened species list.

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead says the state has spent some $50 million on grizzly bear recovery and management and that grizzlies should be considered a conservation success. Mead says Yellowstone-area grizzlies have recovered from as few as 136 animals in 1975 to over 700 today. He says biologists correctly determined grizzlies no longer need protection under the Endangered Species Act and that the ruling shows the act isn’t working as intended.

Mead says Congress should modernize the law so it can better focus on species in need.

Meanwhile, wildlife managers say Minnesota’s gray wolf population remains stable and healthy.

The Department of Natural Resources released its annual estimate Monday. The midwinter survey put the state’s population at 2,655 wolves and 465 packs. Given the survey’s margin of error, the DNR says that’s statistically unchanged from last winter’s estimate of 2,856 wolves and 500 packs.

DNR large carnivore specialist Dan Stark says long-term trends demonstrate that Minnesota’s wolf population is fully recovered.

The DNR conducts the survey in mid-winter near the low point of the wolves’ annual population cycle. The population typically doubles after pups are born in the spring, though many pups don’t survive until the next winter.

Minnesota held three wolf hunting seasons before a federal judge in 2014 returned the animals to the federal threatened list.