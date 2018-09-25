Judge weighing Cosby’s sentence in sex assault

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The judge in the Bill Cosby case has gone to his chambers to weigh the comedian’s punishment for a 2004 sexual assault.

Judge Steven O’Neill says he’ll announce the sentence in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prosecutors are asking for five to 10 years in prison. The defense wants house arrest, but District Attorney Kevin Steele says the sentencing rules don’t allow it.

A jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. Cosby was convicted after the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The 81-year-old TV star declined to make a statement at his two-day sentencing hearing. The woman he attacked, Andrea Constand, says she’s had to cope with years of pain, anxiety and self-doubt.