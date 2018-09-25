Krebs Encourages Voter Registration

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs will be in Vermillion and Yankton today to encourage voter registration.

Today is voter registration day, and Krebs says nothing is more important to the future of this country than a citizen’s right to express themselves at the ballot box. She adds the state currently has 592,762 registered voters, but there are almost 57 thousand more who are at least 18 years of age but not yet registered.

Kreb’s visit will start at the Muenster University Center, on the campus of the University of South Dakota from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. She’ll then visit the Yankton High School Goverment Class Students at 1:45 p.m.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office has a voter information portal available on their website to enable current registered voters to confirm their registration status, find their polling place, track their absentee ballot, and view their sample ballot. The voter registration deadline in South Dakota is on October 22nd, 15 days prior to the General Election.

Multiple organizations are also holding registration drives state-wide. Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre will host a drive, along with League of Women Voters of South Dakota and political parties.