Monty Talks Home Course Advantage in Ryder Cup

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When the Champions Tour was in Sioux Falls last week Colin Montgomerie had a chance to talk Ryder Cup with amateurs who had seen their Pro-Am rained out and also the media. As a veteran of Ryder Cup play he knows how important it is to have the home course advantage. It’s been over two decades since the American have won of foreign soil and the matches start Friday in France concluding on Sunday.