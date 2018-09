OG and Washington are Volleyball Winners Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Top-ranked O’Gorman improved to 12-2 with a 3-0 win at Lincoln Tuesday night. Emma Ronsiek led the Knights with 15 kills. And #3 Washington beat #5 Huron 3-1 at the Warriors gym. Phekron Kong led WHS with 17 kills but Samiya Jami and Lily Bartling each had 15 kills and Phekron Kong 17 for the 3rd-ranked team in Class “AA”.