Police: School Shooting Threat Not Credible, Student Had No Access to Guns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 16-year-old Sioux Falls student is accused of making a “terroristic threat.”

Police say on Monday, she used twitter to post about orchestrating a shooting at a Sioux Falls school.

However, they don’t believe she had any intentions of carrying it out.

“There’s no credibility behind this threat,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens. “She made the threat but she didn’t have access to firearms.”

Sioux Falls Police say they were notified by another law enforcement agency on Monday afternoon about the threat posted on Twitter.

“There wasn’t anything specific, just made a mention about shooting at a school tomorrow, which would have been today,” said Clemens.

Clemens says the tweet was made from an account that was fairly anonymous, but detectives were able to trace it back to the 16-year-old student.

“Anytime people make those threats, we always take them seriously. We always investigate those fully and we have a pretty good track record of finding people who are making those posts even if they’re trying to cover their tracks and it’s some type of anonymous post.”

As to why the girl would post something like this online, police say they don’t know.

“I think certainly people can be more emboldened on social media to make comments maybe those comments aren’t the best especially if they’re a lapse in judgment. And really the only person that can answer is the person that’s making that original post.”

The student is facing a felony charge of making a terroristic threat; she’s been released to her parents.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney will decide whether or not she will be charged as an adult.

As far as disciplinary action from the School District, officials tell us they cannot comment on specific student cases.

However, the District’s disciplinary policy states threats or illegal activity is grounds for long term suspension or expulsion.