Rapid City Residents Help Offset Homeless Shelter Budget

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City residents are answering a challenge laid down by their mayor.

City budget cuts led to a $70,000 decrease in funding to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission homeless shelter. Mayor Steve Allender called on residents to quote “pony up” $1.27 to offset the cut. It turns out, residents have been dropping off checks for amounts much greater than was asked for.

Some took offense to the call for money, but the mayor says he’s glad because it means the community is paying attention.

“This community has the potential to do great things, I think it would not be surprising if this community turns this $1.27 challenge into a quarter million dollar campaign,” said Mayor Allender.

So far, the mayor has received about 20 checks.