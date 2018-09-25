Report: Some overcharged due to troubled licensing system

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A new state report says some drivers in Minnesota were overcharged for vehicle licensing transactions because of the troubled licensing and registration system.

The review released Tuesday by the Legislative Auditor says its investigators found “significant inaccuracies” in some transactions through the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System known as MNLARS, including those for newly registered passenger vehicles and heavy non-passenger vehicles.

The Star Tribune says the report indicates some owners of similar vehicles were charged different tax amounts.

Republican state Representative Paul Torkelson of Hanska, who chairs the House Transportation Finance Committee, says too many Minnesotans “have been getting fleeced for months” by a system that he says “has been broken for far too long.”

Lawmakers meet Wednesday to review the audit’s findings.