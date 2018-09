Roosevelt, Lundin Take Metro Golf Titles

BRANDON, SD… The Roosevelt boys golf team didn’t mind the soggy conditions Tuesday at the Brandon Golf Course. The Riders shot a team score of 303 to win the Metro Conference by 4 shots over O’Gorman and Lincoln. And Jack Lundin of RHS was the medalist with a 72, edging Blake Dornbusch by 2 shots for medalist honors.