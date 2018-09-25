Scoreboard Tuesday, September 25th
American League
Detroit 4, Twins 2
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 5, O’Gorman 4 *Dakota Cup
Boys Golf
Metro Conference
303-Roosevelt
307-O’Gorman, Lincoln
324-Brandon Valley
352-Washington
72-Jack Lundin (RHS)
74-Blake Dornbusch (OG)
75-Phil Enderson (OG)
Men’s Golf
Missouri Southern Invite
848-Oklahoma Christian
851-St. Mary’s (TX)
855-SE Oklahoma State
17th-JJ Cooner (USF) 216
Girls Soccer
West Central 1, O’Gorman 0
Lincoln 0, Harrisburg 0
Boys Soccer
Brookings 8, Pierre 0
Huron 5, Yankton 3
Women’s Volleyball
Jamestown 3, Presentation 0
Girls Volleyball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Avon def. Scotland, 15-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 16-14
Beresford def. Lennox, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-15
Brookings def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22
Canistota def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 25-19, 25-11, 22-25, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Garretson, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16
Estelline/Hendricks def. Flandreau Indian, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12
Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25
Flandreau def. Sioux Valley, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13
Gayville-Volin def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-12, 25-10
Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Harding County def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-19, 25-7, 25-9
Herreid/Selby Area def. Edmunds Central, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16
Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13
Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
James Valley Christian def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-22, 25-19
Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20
Kimball/White Lake def. Lyman, 25-21, 25-10, 17-25, 25-13
Lead-Deadwood def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-23, 25-21
Lemmon def. Bison, 25-13, 25-27, 25-15, 25-23
Little Wound def. Lower Brule, 25-12, 23-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12
McCook Central/Montrose def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
Northwestern def. Redfield/Doland, 25-8, 25-13, 25-20
Parker def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11
Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 12-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-12
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20
St. Thomas More def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21
Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-19, 27-25, 25-21
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty Indian, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
Wagner def. Hanson, 25-18, 27-25, 25-7
Wall def. Jones County, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-17, 25-21, 25-7
Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-23, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18
Waubay/Summit def. Webster, 25-23, 25-11, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12
Wessington Springs def. Corsica/Stickney, 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 16-14
Winner def. Todd County, 25-17, 25-11, 25-7
Deuel Triangular
Castlewood def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-13, 25-22
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-10, 25-20, 25-14
Hamlin def. Castlewood, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
Hay Springs Triangular
Edgemont def. Hay Springs, Neb., 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15