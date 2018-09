Sebata Rolls, Lincoln Wins Dakota Cup

Sebata Rolls, Lincoln Wins Dakota Cup

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln patriots snatched the Dakota Cup away from O’Gorman Tuesday night at McKennan Park with a 5-4 victory. But the most impressive display came in the #1 singles match where the Knights’ Daniell Sebata beat Johanna Brower 6-0, 6-0.