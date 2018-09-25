Senator Thune Visits with Veterans on the Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune was on hand to welcome a group of veterans from the Sioux Empire as they toured our nation’s capitol on Tuesday.

The Midwest Honor Flight flew veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to Washington D.C. The group left Sioux Falls Tuesday morning to spend the day touring the city and visit their war memorials.

Sen. Thune, whose father served in World War II says visiting with the veterans is a chance to show his appreciation for their service.

“I can’t tell you what a great honor and privilege it is, on behalf of a grateful nation, it is to say thank you to these veterans and to let them know how much we appreciate them and their service to our country,” said Sen. Thune.

This is the Midwest Honor Flight’s third mission to D.C. A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.