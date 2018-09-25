Sioux Falls Doctors Participate in Dunk-a-Doctor for a Good Cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some doctors will go to extreme lengths to save lives. Today was no different, except their dignity was on the line.

Doctors braved the chilly weather today for the Dunk-a-Doctor at the Sanford Children’s Hospital. Doctors took the plunge on behalf of the charity of their choice.

Organizers say the doctors didn’t want to cancel, despite the weather, making the inaugural event a success.

“We thought for sure we would get a couple of emails this morning from some physicians. We showed up and they were here ready. Some of them in their shorts, some in swim gear, and they were ready. They said they will do anything for Sanford Health Foundation and for our local patients,” said Erin Sanderson with the Sanford Health Foundation.

Proceeds will go towards the Sanford Health Foundation charities like the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network and the Sanford Cure Kids Cancer fund.