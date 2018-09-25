Student arrested for threatening Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a high school student has been arrested for making threats to harm students and staff in Sioux Falls.

Superintendent Brian Maher says he was alerted to the threat which was made on Twitter about 5:30 p.m. Monday. The school district turned the matter over to police.

The tweet read “shooting up my school tomorrow who should I kill first.” A message sent to parents Monday night from the school district said police quickly resolved the matter with no cause for further concern.

Officials said Monday night a suspect had been located locally and was taken into custody. Maher says because it was an isolated incident there’s no need to increase security at the schools.