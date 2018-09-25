US-China tensions spilling over into the military arena

WASHINGTON (AP) – A deterioration in U.S.-China relations, seen most dramatically in their trade dispute, is spilling over into the military arena.

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed that China had canceled a Washington visit by the head of its navy, and U.S. officials said China had denied a request for a U.S. Navy ship to make a Hong Kong port visit.

Also on Tuesday, China demanded the U.S. cancel a planned $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing considers a renegade province. The Chinese foreign ministry warned of “severe damage” to bilateral relations and cooperation if the sale announced Monday goes through.

The backdrop to these tensions is the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute. Each imposed new tariff increases on the other’s goods Monday.