Account Executive

KDLT-TV

Red River Broadcast Co., LLC is seeking an energetic Account Executive to join our outstanding and seasoned sales team to sell multi-platform advertising campaigns. This is a great opportunity for the right individual to join the exciting, fast paced television and digital advertising business with KDLT-TV.

The Account Executive is responsible for selling television and digital advertising to local businesses and developing new TV and Digital Revenue. You will be working directly with local businesses to help them achieve their goals using KDLT advertising products. Our clients’ success is at the top of our list and as an AE you will enjoy watching your advertising solutions in action as your client’s business excels.

We are looking for someone who can connect with clients and help them achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. Most importantly – we are looking for a hard-working salesperson who is motivated by an excellent product, great compensation, and working with a talented team of professionals. Your success will be measured by hitting and exceeding assigned sales goals, staying current with media technology and trends and handling rejection in stride while working as an individual in a team-focused environment. The Account Executive achieves goals through sale of airtime, digital or other products and services to new and existing clients.

We will provide the tools for powerful multi-platform marketing solutions that will create partnerships to retain and grow our existing and new client base – you provide sales ability, positive attitude, client focus, and desire to WIN.

Qualifications include: College degree preferred but not required. Experience in TV/Radio sales and knowledge of television and digital advertising tools to advise advertisers on the effective use of marketing solutions preferred but not required. Demonstrated record of success cold calling for new business preferred but not required. Self-motivated and proactive individual capable of working collaboratively as a member of the sales team, all levels of station employees and management, as well as independently. Excellent oral and written communication skills. Must be able to handle working under the pressure of deadlines and revenue goals. Must own personal vehicle, valid driver’s license to fulfill the duties of the sales job and excellent driving record. Willingness to work longer hours. Proficiency with all Microsoft Office products required.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or tobin@kdlt.com EOE