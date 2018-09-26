Ash Trees Cause Concern in Abandoned Minnehaha County Cemeteries

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. – “This is where we came from; this is our roots here in these cemeteries.”

In 16 abandoned cemeteries throughout Minnehaha County, several hundred grave sites serve as reminders of our past.

“Our pioneer ancestors is what the stock we’re made of today.”

Gaylord Helmbrecht is a member of the Minnehaha County Abandoned Cemeteries Board that is actively working to keep these forgotten graveyards relevant.

“Our focus is to make sure these cemeteries are maintained.”

From April to October, the board visits the abandoned cemeteries to replace and reset historic grave makers, trim shrubs and remove weeds. But their work to preserve the past recently got a lot more difficult, thanks to a tiny bug.

Emerald Ash Borers, as small as they are, pose a big threat to some of these cemeteries and the hard work the board has put in to preserve them.

“The dangers of that are trees falling down on our monuments, knocking down our monuments, and we don’t want to see that happen.”

Now, the small county board, which receives roughly a thousand dollars a year to operate, is asking for help.

Many of the aging members don’t have the means or ability to remove the ash trees themselves.

“We really need bodies. People that are able bodies to come out and help remove trees that have the equipment.”

They’re hoping for a little help from the younger generation to keep some of South Dakota’s history grounded.

“That’s what we’re all about, preserving our history, to show that we care about our departed ancestors.”

The Burk Cemetery near Dell Rapids needs the most help.

It has about 9 ash trees that are visibly dying.

Anyone interested in lending a hand can visit contact Gaylord at (605) 338-3253.