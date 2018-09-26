‘Coats For All’ Drive Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lending out a helping hand is a staple of the Midwest, and you have the chance to help keep families warm before the winter months hit.

The Salvation Army, Billion Auto, Shipley’s Garmet Spa and KDLT-TV have once again teamed up for the ‘Coats For All’ drive. The drive aims to keep everyone in the Sioux Empire warm during the winter months by giving out winter weather clothes to those who don’t have the means to buy them themselves.

If you have new or gently used hats, coats, boots, gloves, or any other winter weather item, drop them off at either The Salvation Army, any of the Billion’s around Sioux Falls, or KDLT-TV. Shipley’s Garmet Spa will clean the items, and The Salvation Army will distribute the items on October 28th. “We gave out thousands of coats last year along with an assortment of other things. Scarves, hats, mittens, and also regular shirts as well,” said Salvation Army Major Thomas Riggs.

This drive wraps up October 19th, however you can donate clothes to The Salvation Army at any time.