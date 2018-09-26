Former Grocery Store Owner Sentenced for Failing to Pay Sales Tax

OLIVET, S.D. – The former owner of several rural grocery stores in South Dakota has been sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,000 for failing to pay sales tax.

Mark Mora of Tripp also has been ordered to perform about four months of community service and pay nearly $49,000 in restitution. He also must complete a gambling addiction evaluation.

Mora was accused of not paying sales tax for Corner Grocery stores in Tyndall, Tripp and Scotland between September 2016 and March 2017. He and his wife ran the stores for less than a year and abruptly closed them in March 2017. Mora pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge of failing to pay tax.