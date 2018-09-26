Former Rapid City Dentist, City Councilman Ordered To Pay $12 Million

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A former Rapid City dentist and city councilman convicted of medical fraud has been ordered to pay $12 million to victims, with his cohorts adding nearly another million.

Eighty-three-year-old Larry Lytle is serving 12 years in prison for using bogus claims to mislead more than 3,000 people into buying laser devices he said could treat hundreds of medical conditions.

A restitution order was filed Monday in federal court against Lytle and two co-conspirators. Ronald Weir was ordered to pay about $802,000 and Irina Kossovskaia about $92,000. Weir earlier got a two-year sentence and Kossovskaia a year and three months.

Lytle admitted to selling the so-called QLasers for about $4,000 each from 2005 through 2015.