Gallery Exhibit to Highlight Impact of Local Nonprofit

Helping Kids Round First provides baseball equipment to Nicaraguan children who would otherwise never have the chance to play

The first trip Jay Fishback took to Nicaragua with volunteers from the Flandreau-based Helping Kids Round First non-profit was purely because he was asked to document the trip as a professional. The impact, he says, that the trip had on him, has him fully engaged now as an individual. His work, chronicling the impact of donated baseball and medical supplies to the impoverished Central American country, will be on display Wednesday, September 25 through October 19 at the Brookings Arts Council.

The public is invited to a reception with Fishback from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26. Fishback is scheduled to talk around 5 p.m.