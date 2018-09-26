High School Students Build Interest in Construction Jobs with Career Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Across the nation there’s a shortage of construction workers, but South Dakota is looking to change that. The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota along with Governor Daugaard have proclaimed October “Career in Construction Month.” They’ve found a way to recruit new workers.

Throughout the next couple weeks Construction Career Camps are being held across South Dakota.

“We’re trying to get young people interested in the industry and show them that there’s a really good career and job opportunities there,” said Toby Crow, Executive Vice President of Associated General Contractors.

Three hundred high school students from Sioux Falls gathered at the Career and Technical Education Academy to learn about construction. They practiced various aspects of the job, such as operating heavy machinery and pouring cement. This hands-on experience is meant to give students the confidence they need to know they could be successful in this career field.

“I always thought it was really complicated, but anyone can really do it if you put your mind to it, said Presely Johnson, a Sophomore at Roosevelt High School.

Organizers say it’s important that the next generation takes over in this field.

“Our workforce in the construction industry is aging rapidly. A lot of them are in their 50s and 60s, will be retiring very soon,” said Crow.

One goal of the camp is to get rid of stereotypes students many have about the job.

“There’s a lot of high tech involved now. There’s a lot of GPS, there’s a lot of computers and things like that, so it’s a really bigger industry than people might think,” said Crow.

“It’s not just for guys, girls can do it to and it’s not just dirty, stinky work,” said Elizabeth Searles, a Junior at New Technology High School.

Now some students say they are confident in choosing this as their career.

“I’ve been thinking about it for probably two years now, but getting this experience made my decision for me,” said Helen Telahun, a Junior at Lincoln High School.

Some may even pick up a hard hat again once they graduate high school.

The average wage in South Dakota for a construction worker without prior experience is 14 to 18 dollars an hour depending on the job.