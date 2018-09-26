SD State Prison To Release “High Risk Inmate” on Friday

YANKTON, S.D. – The Department of Corrections is planning to release an inmate they’ve classifed as “high risk.”

Inmate Moses Waggoner, age 24, is currently finishing up a 3-year sentence for aggravated assault from Yankton County.

Waggoner’s sentence expires on September 30, 2018. However, that day falls on a weekend, so law enforcement plans to release him on Friday, September 28.

The Department of Corrections says that Waggoner plans to live in Yankton upon his release.

Officials must release Waggoner from prison once he has served his full sentence. However, the DOC says he will not be on supervised parole. Legally, the DOC does not have jurisdiction to supervise someone who has already served their entire sentence.

Waggoner is Native American, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.