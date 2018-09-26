Stig Excited for Dakota Marker game in Fargo

BROOKINGS, SD… Saturday’s game in Fargo is for bragging rights in the FCS and also the Missouri Valley Conference. When 3rd-ranked SDSU visits the top-ranked Bison of NDSU they will hope to return to Brookings with the Dakota Marker. The Jacks have actually played well in this series that started 15 years ago, winning last year in Brookings 33-21. Head Coach John Stiegelmeier is just as excited as the fans for the the game that has so much at stake.