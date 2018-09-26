Van Leur Keeps on Winning in 11-Man

Van Leur Keeps on Winning in 11-Man

EMERY, SD… Jeff Van Leur was the winningest 9-man high school football coach in South Dakota history. Then his Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan Seahawks got bumped up to 11-man football. The results haven’t changed much. They were in the state title game last year and are ranked #1 this year with a huge game Friday night in Canton against the #2 team in Class 11-B. According to the coach, it’s just been a matter of adding more guys on the line. To the rest of the state, it’s just more to be impressed with when it comes to his legacy.