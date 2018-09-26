Van Leur Keeps on Winning in 11-Man

Van Leur Keeps on Winning in 11-Man
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

EMERY, SD… Jeff Van Leur was the winningest 9-man high school football coach in South Dakota history. Then his Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan Seahawks got bumped up to 11-man football. The results haven’t changed much. They were in the state title game last year and are ranked #1 this year with a huge game Friday night in Canton against the #2 team in Class 11-B.  According to the coach, it’s just been a matter of adding more guys on the line. To the rest of the state, it’s just more to be impressed with when it comes to his legacy.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley & West Sioux Roll In ...
O’Gorman Rallies Past Harrisburg In 39th Dak...
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 12 CHAMPIONSHIP FINALE (11...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (9-21-18)

You Might Also Like