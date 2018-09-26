Wired Wednesday: What Google, Microsoft Upgrades Mean to You

"You're going to see a lot more Artificial Intellingence and Machine Learning coming into everything."
Google and Microsoft this week were among just two technology giants unveiling upgrades to their operating systems. What that means for you – broader use of machines that are able to anticipate our every move, need and desire in an effort to make our lives easier. One of our tech experts, Will Bushee, explains outlined in this week’s edition of Wired Wednesday.

