23rd Ranked Cougars Ready To Move On From “Key” Win

USF Hosts Minot State Saturday At 1 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With the Key to the City once again in their possession the Sioux Falls Cougars begin to move on with the rest of their season as they chase a fourth consecutive NCAA Division Two playoff bid.

USF hosts Minot State Saturday at 1 PM. With their impressive 51-13 win at Augustana, the Cougars returned to the Top 25 this week at #23 in the D2.com poll. If the Cougars are to continue to rise in the polls, they’ll likely look their powerful rushing attack. Led by Colton Myles and Gabe Watson, USF ran for 332 yard and six touchdowns.

The junior Watson is becoming a star, rushing for 705 yard and ten touchdowns in four games. He’s confident that their work ethic from week to week won’t lead to a letdown.