Aberdeen man shot by police officer set for trial in March

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – An Aberdeen man who was shot twice by a police officer two years ago has been declared competent to stand trial.

The American News reports that 23-year-old Ehkhu Poe faces drug and aggravated assault charges in the August 2016 incident in which he allegedly threatened family members and the officer.

Officer Ty Reinke shot Poe in the chest and arm after Poe allegedly charged him with a knife.

Poe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. A four-day trial has been scheduled for next March.