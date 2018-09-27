Family Finds Hope With Pediatric Physical Therapy

BRANDON, S.D. – It’s a scary situation that millions of parents find themselves in every year. Your baby was born premature. However, a booming field of healthcare that you may have never heard of is making all the difference.

When you look at the playful girl now, it’s hard to believe three-and-a-half-year-old Klara Klawitter didn’t start walking until a little over a year ago.

“Six months ago she couldn’t jump with two feet off the ground,” said her mother, Jennifer Klawitter.

That’s where Lori Larson enters our story. Lori found her calling 18 years ago when she became a pediatric physical therapist. She works with plenty of children, but every child is a little special.

“Klara is a hoot,” said Larson.

“Since seeing Lori she has grown leaps and bounds,” said Jennifer. “We get up in the morning and she says, ‘is it Lori day?’”

Klara was born 14 weeks premature, weighing only one pound three ounces, her foot smaller than an adult finger. The 11-inch girl fought in the hospital for five months before she could go home.

Klara has cerebral palsy on the right side of her body, so Larson does exercises with her that force her right side to strengthen, like putting toys on her right.

“So, she’ll curve into it and she’ll use more just of that left so it’s getting her to straighten up, getting her to use those legs evenly rather than just fall into that bad motor pattern,” said Larson.

Klara’s parents see the world differently now, too.

“Toys – would that be a good occupational therapy activity for my child versus is that just a toy that looks fun,” said Jennifer.

Her amazing progress has a downside. Klara is doing so well that she no longer qualifies for second children’s disability insurance, so now her care is more expensive.

However, that’s just another challenge, something Klara and her family have overcome since the day she born.

Fortunately, pediatric physical therapy is helping Klara overcome her challenges.

“It changes their whole life function and how they relate to their friends,” said Larson. “That’s usually the most rewarding is being able to see them keep up with their friends.”

Larson says if parents notice something might be slightly off about their child’s alignment, speak up at the doctor’s office right away. Getting professional help soon is key to a lifetime of positive outcomes.