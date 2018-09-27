Ford says she’s certain about who attacked her

WASHINGTON (AP) – Christine Blasey Ford says she is certain she did not mistakenly identify Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as her attacker at a party when they were both in high school more than 30 years ago.

Ford was responding to questions from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein about how she could be sure it was Kavanaugh and not someone else who assaulted her in the bedroom of a home in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Ford said, “The same way I am sure I am talking to you right now.”

Feinstein said: “So what you are telling us is this could not be a case of mistaken identity.”

Ford’s response: “Absolutely not.”