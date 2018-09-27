Jacks Bring A New Offensive Look To Familiar Rivalry With NDSU

SDSU Looks To Win Dakota Marker For Third Straight Year

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The biggest game of FCS week is in Fargo where the third ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits visit the top ranked North Dakota State Bison.

There certainly won’t be a a lot of secrets between the two programs once they kickoff at 2:30 on Saturday. After all this will be the tenth meeting in the last seven seasons including the playoffs. The Jacks might present a bit of a different offensive look to NDSU with Dallas Goedert and Jake Wieneke having graduated.

What hasn’t changed is that these two are contenders for the Missouri Valley Conference and national championships, making it the marquee game in the FCS.