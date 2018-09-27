Kavanaugh says allegations are ‘calculated’ hit

Courtesy: NBC News

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says the sexual allegations against him are a “calculated and orchestrated political hit.”

California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford testified Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a gathering while they were in high school. She says she’s 100 percent certain it was him. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Both are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He says part of the reason for the allegations is anger by some about President Donald Trump and the 2016 election, and out of revenge on “behalf of the Clintons.” In the 1990s, Kavanaugh was part of the team that investigated President Bill Clinton as part of special prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s investigation. The report led to Clinton’s impeachment, though he was not removed from office.

Kavanaugh said Thursday that the allegations are also the result of money from left-wing opposition groups.