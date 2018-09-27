Packing A Healthy & Happy School Lunch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Getting your kids the proper nutrition can be a difficult task, but is critically important.

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness month. According the http://www.healthcare.gov, one in five children struggle with and are classified as obese. While the month is all but wrapped up, keeping these facts in mind is important all throughout the year.

Owner of CPM Fitness Annie ‘Fit Chic’ Mello stopped by the KDLT Kitchen with quick, easy, and healthy meals to pack for your kids.

See the tasty recipes below!

Fit Chic Mac & Cheese

Sundried Tomato, Turkey, Sausage, and Egg Cupcakes