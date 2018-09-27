Plea change hearing set for former education co-op director

ARMOUR, S.D. (AP) – A former South Dakota educational cooperative employee who pleaded not guilty after being accused of helping in an embezzlement scheme is scheduled for a change of plea hearing.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative Director Dan Guericke’s hearing is Friday. Guericke and consultant Stacy Phelps had been scheduled to start trial next week.

Guericke and Phelps are accused of backdating contracts between Mid-Central and a nonprofit organization in August 2015 before they were made available to legislative auditors.

Investigators say in court records they believe the contract changes were an attempt to avoid a potential audit of the nonprofit. An attorney for Guericke didn’t immediately return a telephone message.

Guericke faces six felony counts for falsifying evidence and conspiring to offer forged or fraudulent evidence.