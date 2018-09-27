Rodeo Returns to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The rodeo returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this weekend.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Sioux Falls Premier Rodeo. The event is bringing some of the top riders from the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.

Events include bull riding, saddle bronc, and bareback riding, with $40,000 on the line. It’s also the last chance for the riders to qualify for the national finals rodeo in Las Vegas. Keith Isley, a rodeo clown says it’s a dangerous job and that he spends a lot of time on the road, but keeping audiences entertained makes it worth it.

“I love to entertain and keep the crowd laughing. When you’re laughing, you’re not thinking about what’s bothering you. Everybody’s got problems at some point in their life, but if you’re laughing and having a good time, you’re not thinking about it,” said Isley.

The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m., both tomorrow and Saturday night. Tickets range from $18 to $52.