Shannon Johnson Wins USGA Mid-Amateur

Sioux Falls' Native Earns Start In 2019 Women's US Open

BROCKTON, MA — Sioux Falls native Shannon Johnson is the USGA ‘s Mid-Amateur Champion.

Johnson defeated the defending champion Kelsey Chugg in the championship match at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton Massachusetts. That means that Shannon, who was a runner up in this tournament in 2016, has earned a start in next year’s US Women’s Open.