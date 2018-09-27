Still unclear if Trump will meet with Rosenstein

WASHINGTON (AP) – It remains unclear whether President Donald Trump will be meeting with embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters aboard Air Force One that Trump did not call the Justice Department’s No. 2 official Wednesday evening as he said he might.

And she says she has no update on whether they’ll meet Thursday.

Trump said Wednesday he was considering calling Rosenstein that night or Thursday to delay their highly anticipated meeting. Trump said he wanted to avoid distracting from the Senate’s hearing on sexual assault allegations against his Supreme Court nominee.

Trump said he’d “certainly prefer not” to fire Rosenstein and that Rosenstein had denied reports he discussed possibly secretly recording the president and using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Rosenstein is overseeing the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling.