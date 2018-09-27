Teen charged in fatal Rapid City shooting pleads not guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A teenager being tried as an adult in a fatal shooting in Rapid City has pleaded not guilty.

The Rapid City Journal reports the 16-year-old boy is charged with aiding and abetting and aggravated assault in the death of 43-year-old Nathan Graham. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Police say Graham was shot Aug. 17 after a fight and was declared dead the next day at a hospital.

The attorney for the 16-year-old could request that the case be moved back to juvenile court, where proceedings are not public. It’s not known if the attorney will make that request. A status hearing is scheduled Nov. 19.

A 14-year-old boy also is charged in the case, in juvenile court. Prosecutors could seek to have him moved to adult court.