Winter wheat seeding reaches halfway point in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Winter wheat seeding in South Dakota has surpassed the halfway point.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 53 percent of the crop is in the ground, ahead of the average pace. Winter wheat is seeded in the fall, goes dormant over the winter and is harvested the following summer.

Meanwhile, the late-season harvest continues to progress. Five percent of the corn crop and 12 percent of the soybeans are harvested. The sunflower and sorghum harvests are just getting underway.

Subsoil moisture is rated 58 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 70 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 40 percent in good to excellent condition, down slightly over the week.