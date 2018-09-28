Aberdeen getting new and larger Veterans Affairs clinic

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Aberdeen is getting a new and larger Veterans Affairs clinic.

The American News reports that the federal agency has hired a North Carolina-based construction company to build the facility.

The Sioux Falls Veterans Affairs Health Care System says ground is to be broken in the spring.

The current Aberdeen VA clinic has 8,141 square feet. The new clinic will have about 2,000 more square feet for primary care and expanded mental health and telehealth services. The cost wasn’t immediately known.

The Aberdeen clinic served more than 2,500 veterans from across the region during fiscal 2017.