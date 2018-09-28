Annual Buffalo Round Up Taking Place at Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – The annual Buffalo Round Up is underway in Custer State Park.

Park workers and volunteers are gathering the herd of about 1,300. The buffalo will be given a health check and vaccinated. Some will be sorted out and sold at auction in November.

Park rangers say they need to keep the herd from growing too large. Visitors from all over the country come to see the annual event.

The big bull bison are not included in the round up. They are too dangerous and are left alone.