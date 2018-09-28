City Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites Open Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If the weather wasn’t enough to convince you that fall is here, the leaves are about to drive it home.

Free leaf and branch drop-offs open tomorrow in Sioux Falls.

There are two locations, one on East Chambers Street, near the household hazardous waste facility. The other is on North Lyon Boulevard, West of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Both sites are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Branches must be placed in a pile separate from leaves. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle.