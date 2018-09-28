Dan Guericke Pleads Guilty to Falsification of Evidence In Gear Up Scandal

ARMOUR, S.D. – The State of South Dakota and Dan Guericke have reached a plea deal.

Guericke pled guilty to falsification of evidence, a class six felony for his role in the “Gear Up” scandal.

Police uncovered the embezzlement scheme after a Platte man, Scott Westerhuis, killed his family, then himself, three years ago.

KDLT’s Allison Royal was in the courtroom today.

“I don’t have any comment,” said Guericke as he left the courtroom. “Thank you.”

It seems the end of the Gear Up scandal is near for Dan Guericke. After two years of legal battles, Guericke pled guilty to backdating documents in August 2015 to 2013-2014.

Guericke was the executive director of Mid-central Educational Cooperative. He testified that he worked there for 22 years.

“We really looked at what was his involvement compared to others, what was he willing to do with respect to accepting that responsibility for that involvement, and the cooperation factor,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The federal government gave the Gear Up grant to the state, which gave it to Mid-central. Jackley confirmed that Guericke never took any Gear Up money for himself.

As apart of his plea agreement, Guericke will not have a jury trial. Stephanie Hubers faced a jury in June in Sioux Falls. Jurors found her not guilty on all counts.

Jackley says that “not guilty” verdict did not influence his decision to reach a plea deal with Guericke.

“The Hubers case was a separate case,” said Jackley. “It was something that as you know from listening to that case [was] very dependent on Westerhuis.”

Defense attorney Mike Butler stressed that Guericke is responsible for his own actions, not the Westerhuis’.

“Dan was not part of what the Westerhuis’ were up to,” said Guericke.

Guericke faces a maximum of two years in state prison and $4,000 in fines. However, Butler made it a point to ask the judge for a longer sentencing hearing. Butler wants character witnesses to share more positive experiences with Guericke.

“When we have a client and they only see the worst of him at a moment like this, the public, I want them to hopefully see the Mr. Guericke that I know,” said Butler.

Jackley will also have an hour to talk if need be, but he’ll remain silent during sentencing. The judge scheduled that hearing for November 26th.

Stacy Phelps will stand trial starting on Wednesday.

Jackley expects the trial to last a week. Jackley says Guericke will cooperate, but Jackley would not confirm nor deny if Guericke will testify against Phelps.

“It’s obvious that when you look at – there were going to be two defendants,” said Jackley. “Now there’s one. Part of this agreement and we’ve talked about it, is the cooperation aspect, both in further investigation as well as further court proceedings.”