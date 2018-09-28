Ensuring Everyone Can Get Out and Enjoy the Hunt

The Flandreau-based wildlife refuge offering those with disabilities a chance to be in the field

The weather should be almost perfect for a group of hunters set to head out Saturday morning, into a private wildlife preserve just north of Flandreau.

Even if the conditions are a little rough, the opportunity is still very exciting for the group of 18 hunters and the volunteers that will be going with them, because getting out into the fields isn’t something this group gets the chance to do often.

Most of those that have taken part in the South Dakota Freedom Hunt at Sioux River Wildlife over the past 10 plus years, are in wheelchairs. Many of those that take part each fall, are veterans. Hunting is a unique opportunity for them. Guide and Sioux River Wildlife owner, Tad Jacobs says the opportunity to host this group is incredibly humbling.

Volunteers are still needed for this year’s hunt. If you are interested to learn more, call 605-997-3243 or 605-864-3040.