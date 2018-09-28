Football Friday-Week 7 (9-28-18)

Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Seventh Week Of Prep Football
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Week seven of Football Friday featured a pair of #1 vs. #2 games, plus plenty of thrilling moments from across the region!  Click on the video viewer to see all the scores, fun and highlights featuring:

-O’Gorman @ Roosevelt

-Brookings @ Washington

-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley

-Madison @ Lennox

-Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan @ Canton

-Tea @ Dell Rapids

-Castlewood @ Arlington-Lake Preston

-Baltic @ Canistota

-Heron Lake-Okabena @ Hills-Beaver Creek

Categories: Football Friday, High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

